India’s highest-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran started the Winston-Salem Open, a pre-US Open hard court tournament, with a straight sets win. The world No 89 claimed a 6-3 6-4 win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany in his first tournament since the Los Cabos Open.

In the men’s doubles, the all Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan reunited briefly but went down in the first round. The duo lost 3-6, 3-6 to Tennys Sandgren and Nicholas Monroe.

Other Indian ATP players will be in action this week at the US Open qualifiers.

On the International Tennis Federation circuit, national champion Mahak Jain continued her stunning run winning her third title in two weeks.

Our @tennis_kenya President Mr James Kenani and Sec Gen @wanjiii appreciate the winner Mahak Jain and runner up Sada Nahimana after the singles finals #W15sNairobi #ITFWorldTennisTour @peponi_school pic.twitter.com/6tnti6zEgz — Tennis Kenya (@tennis_kenya) August 18, 2019

The 18-year-old beat Sada Nahimana of Burundi 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the $15,000 ITF tournament in Nairobi, Kenya, for her second straight singles title. It was a rematch of last week’s final where Jain had won another $15,000 ITF in Nairobi.

A day earlier, she won the doubles title with Sathwika Sama beating compatriots Sravya Shivani and Snehal Mane 6-4, 6-2.

On the ATP Challenger circuit, the all-Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan finished as runners-up in Meerbusch, Germany. They lost the men’s doubles final to Andre Begemann and Florin Mergea 7-6(1), 6-7(4), [10-3].