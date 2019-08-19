Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was on Monday appointed assistant coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed Sunrisers head coach last month, replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody.

Both Bayliss and Haddin have prior IPL experience as they have worked at Kolkata Knight Riders but not at the same time.

“Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderbad,” the team tweeted.

Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons including their trophy winning run in 2016.

Haddin’s appointment represents another change in the backroom staff for the consistent Hyderabad franchise.

While Bayliss oversaw England men’s historic triumph at the 2019 World Cup, Haddin was part of the support staff of the Australian side that finished second in the league stage before exiting in the semi-final. Bayliss is no stranger to the IPL and had a memorable time with Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he won IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He also lifted the Big Bash League and the now defunct Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers.

Haddin and Bayliss have prior experience working together and succeeding when they won the Champions League T20 for Sydney Sixers as captain and coach respectively, in 2012, according to ESPNCricinfo. Haddin had retired from international cricket after the 2015 Ashes