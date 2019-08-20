French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open after her father and longtime coach, Konstantin Anisimov, died on Monday.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old became the first person born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. She beat world No 4 and defending champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the last four at Roland Garros.
Anisimova, ranked 24 in the world and the youngest player in the top 100, moved to the United States of America from Russia with her family (father Konstantin and mother Olga) in 1998.
Condolences poured in for Anisimova on Twitter with several past and current players paying their respects.