Areeba Khan on Tuesday shot rounds of 18, 24 and 22 for a total of 64, finishing the first day of women’s skeet competitions as the best-placed Indian at 29th, in the Shotgun World Cup in Lahiti, Finland.

Areeba’s compatriots, Kartikki Singh Shaktawat and Saniya Sheikh, shot scores of 58 and 57 to end in 58th and 65th spots respectively.

The second day of qualifiers will be followed by the final on Wednesday.

USA’s Caitlin Connor was on top of the 72-strong field with a score of 73.

The men’s skeet competitions, which also offer Olympic quota places, will commence on Wednesday.