Fast bowler Vinay Kumar is all set to play for Pondicherry as a professional cricketer in the upcoming domestic season after 15 years with Karnataka.

Vinay, who played one Test, 31 One-Day Internationals and nine T20Is for India, is considered a legend of Karnataka cricket and he led the side to two Ranji Trophy titles – in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

“Vinay Kumar is set to join the Puducherry team after the conclusion of the Karnataka Premier League,” a Cricket Association of Pondicherry official told PTI.

The 35-year-old had an impressive 15-year stint for Karnataka and also led them to victories in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 459 wickets from 130 first-class games.

The pacer put up an emotional farewell message on his social media on Tuesday.

“Hi everyone, with a heavy heart I have taken this decision to say goodbye to Karnataka cricket,” wrote Vinay in a Twitter post. “My 15 years of journey has been wonderful, memorable and unforgettable. I want to thank each and everyone who all have been part of my journey. Our KSCA management, all my seniors, my teammates, my coaches, support staff, media members and the people of Karnataka who all have showered me with their love and support from the day one. Big thanks to all.

“After few years will come back to Karnataka cricket and try to serve it in whatever way possible and give it back to the state which has given me so many precious memories. This year I will be playing for Pondicherry, please keep supporting me. Thanks.”

Thank you all 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TnobfrqKor — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 20, 2019

Several cricketers who have played with and against Vinay through his career wished him the best for his next phase.

Wish you all the luck for ur next venture buddy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2019

Congratulations and all the best for your future endeavors. It was pleasure playing against you. #Fierce & focus — ramesh powar (@imrameshpowar) August 21, 2019

Have a best life ahead.. Congrats 🇮🇳 — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) August 21, 2019

Congratulations @Vinay_Kumar_R on an absolutely brilliant career with @RanjiKarnataka 🙌🏼 Wishing you all the best with your journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/8Z5LEQMlU1 — Karun Nair (@karun126) August 20, 2019

Congratulations brother !! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 20, 2019