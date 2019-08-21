PV Sindhu began her quest for a fifth BWF Badminton World Championship medal in six outings with a comfortable 21-14, 21-15 win over Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles second round in Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The fifth seed, who has already won two bronze and two silver medals at the championships, began cautiously in her first match at the St. Jakobshalle arena and it looked like Pai was gunning for a tight fight when she won the biggest rally of the first game to level the scores at 2-2.

Pai kept pace with Sindhu till 5-5 before the Indian pulled away with four straight points and never looked back.

Sindhu was aggressive and controlled the rallies with power-packed drives and her ability to finish off points with overhead smashes on both sides of the court meant that Pai was always chasing the points.

The world No 45 from Chinese Taipei tried to slow things down with softer strokes but Sindhu was quick to attack the net, forcing her opponent to go for a lift that allowed the Indian to go for the kill.

It were the errors from Sindhu that gave Pai most of the points she earned after the Indian went into the mid-game interval with a four-point lead. The Indian won most of her points with down the line smashes and her quick reflexes on the overhead smashes gave the Taipei shuttler little time to react.

The second game started off as a much more straight forward affair as Sindhu was quick off the blocks, taking a 6-1 lead with two correct referrals.

Pai then went for broke as she attacked Sindhu’s backhand and threw herself at everything to keep the shuttle in play. The game plan provided the Chinese Taipei shuttler the best phase of the match as she fought back to take the lead at 11-10 for the first time in the game.

However, the tide changed again after the break as Sindhu won three quick points to restore her advantage. With Pai clearly running out of steam, all Sindhu had to do was to minimise her errors and stay patient to find the winners.

She did just that to wrap up the match in 43 minutes and will now face 9th seed Beiwen Zhang of USA, who defeated Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen of Australia 21-14, 21-13 in the other second round encounter. Sindhu holds a 4-3 advantage from the previous seven meetings with Zhang.

Two-time world championship medallist Saina Nehwal will begin her campaign later in the day against Soraya De Visch Eijbergen of Netherlands while Kidambi Srikanth will face Misha Zilberman in the men’s singles second round.

Earlier in the day, women’s doubles pair of J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram’s brought their doubles campaign comes to an end. The world No 41 pair lost against 2019 Thailand Open winners Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto from Japan. The Indians gave a good fight in second game but lost 8-21, 18-21. The World No 8 pair fought back from 12-16 down to clinch the match in straight games.