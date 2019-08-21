BWF Badminton World Championships day three live updates: All eyes on PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Here are live scores and updates from day three of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
4.09 pm: Despite their domination for the last two years on the BWF circuit, ‘the Minions’ have failed to win a World Championships medal in three attempts now, weighs in Abhijeet Kulkarni, our badminton correspondent.
4.01 pm: AND WE HAVE A MAJOR UPSET EARLY IN THE DAY!
World No 1 men’s doubles pair Marcus Fenaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo have been stunned by Solgyu Choi and Seung Jae Seo (ranked 23 in the world). The top seeds have been knocked out in the round of 32 after having a match point in the decider! Incredible result.
3.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from day three of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
On day two of the tournament, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned two-time Olympic and five-time world champion Lin Dan in a hard-fought match while B Sai Praneeth outplayed Lee Dong Keun to enter the pre-quarterfinals.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Prannoy faces an uphill task against top seed Kento Momota of Japan but that is not until Thursday. The third day will finally see the star Indian duo of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu begin their campaigns in the women’s singles round of 32 after receiving opening round byes. Kidambi Srikanth, the seventh seed, is in action on day three too. The doubles pairs have a few tough battles ahead of them.
Stay tuned for all the updates about India’s shuttlers and the key updates from the rest of the field as well.