World number ones and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were named as top seeds for the US Open on Wednesday. The draw for the men’s and women’s singles takes place on Thursday.
Djokovic, who will be chasing a 17th Grand Slam singles title in New York next week, heads the men’s field with Spain’s Rafael Nadal seeded second. Former world number one Roger Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown, is seeded third for the tournament.
In the women’s draw, Osaka is ranked number one while 2018 runner-up Serena Williams is seeded eight.
Japanese ace Osaka won her first Grand Slam title in a controversial final victory over Williams last year and then followed it up with her second Slam at the Australian Open in January.
The two other reigning Grand Slam champions are seeded in the top four, with Australia’s French Open champion Ashleigh Barty seeded second and Romania’s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep seeded four.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is seeded third in the women’s draw.
Men’s seeds
1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
4. Dominic Thiem, Austria
5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
6. Alexander Zverev, Germany
7. Kei Nishikori, Japan
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
9. Karen Khachanov, Russia
10. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
11. Fabio Fognini, Italy
12. Borna Coric, Croatia
13. Gael Monfils, France
14. John Isner, United States
15. David Goffin, Belgium
16. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
18. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
19. Guido Pella, Argentina
20. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
21. Milos Raonic, Canada
22. Marin Cilic, Croatia
23. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland
24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy
25. Lucas Pouille, France
26. Taylor Fritz, United States
27. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia
28. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
29. Benoit Paire, France
30. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain
31. Cristian Garin, Chile
32. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
Women’s seeds
1. Naomi Osaka, Japan
2. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
3. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
4. Simona Halep, Romania
5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
6. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
7. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
8. Serena Williams, United States
9. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
10. Madison Keys, United States
11. Sloane Stephens, United States
12. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
13. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
14. Angelique Kerber, Germany
15. Bianca Andreescu, Canada
16. Johanna Konta, Great Britain
17. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic
18. Qiang Wang, China
19. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
20. Sofia Kenin, United States
21. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
22. Petra Martic, Croatia
23. Donna Vekic, Croatia
24. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain
25. Elise Mertens, Belgium
26. Julia Goerges, Germany
27. Caroline Garcia, France
28. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain
29. Su-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei
30. Maria Sakkari, Greece
31. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic
32. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine
With AFP Inputs