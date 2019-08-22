World number ones and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were named as top seeds for the US Open on Wednesday. The draw for the men’s and women’s singles takes place on Thursday.

Djokovic, who will be chasing a 17th Grand Slam singles title in New York next week, heads the men’s field with Spain’s Rafael Nadal seeded second. Former world number one Roger Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown, is seeded third for the tournament.

In the women’s draw, Osaka is ranked number one while 2018 runner-up Serena Williams is seeded eight.

Japanese ace Osaka won her first Grand Slam title in a controversial final victory over Williams last year and then followed it up with her second Slam at the Australian Open in January.

The two other reigning Grand Slam champions are seeded in the top four, with Australia’s French Open champion Ashleigh Barty seeded second and Romania’s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep seeded four.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is seeded third in the women’s draw.

Men’s seeds

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria

5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

6. Alexander Zverev, Germany

7. Kei Nishikori, Japan

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

9. Karen Khachanov, Russia

10. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

11. Fabio Fognini, Italy

12. Borna Coric, Croatia

13. Gael Monfils, France

14. John Isner, United States

15. David Goffin, Belgium

16. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

18. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

19. Guido Pella, Argentina

20. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

21. Milos Raonic, Canada

22. Marin Cilic, Croatia

23. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland

24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy

25. Lucas Pouille, France

26. Taylor Fritz, United States

27. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia

28. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

29. Benoit Paire, France

30. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain

31. Cristian Garin, Chile

32. Fernando Verdasco, Spain

Women’s seeds

1. Naomi Osaka, Japan

2. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

3. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

4. Simona Halep, Romania

5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

6. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

7. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

8. Serena Williams, United States

9. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

10. Madison Keys, United States

11. Sloane Stephens, United States

12. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

13. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

14. Angelique Kerber, Germany

15. Bianca Andreescu, Canada

16. Johanna Konta, Great Britain

17. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

18. Qiang Wang, China

19. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

20. Sofia Kenin, United States

21. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

22. Petra Martic, Croatia

23. Donna Vekic, Croatia

24. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain

25. Elise Mertens, Belgium

26. Julia Goerges, Germany

27. Caroline Garcia, France

28. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain

29. Su-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei

30. Maria Sakkari, Greece

31. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

32. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine

