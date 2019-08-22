BWF Badminton World C’ships day four live: Eyes on HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and other singles stars
Five Indian shuttlers who are competing in the single’s category will be looking to get their places booked in the quarter-finals.
Live updates
6.34: 2017 World Champion is through to the last 8!
6.32 pm: Okuhara has found another gear and is inching closer to a straight games win against Sung Ji Hyun. Which means Prannoy vs Momota is soon upon us.
6.09 pm: Okuhara takes the opening game 21-18 against Sung Ji Hyun after 23 minutes. It’s been an absorbing contest! Will the Japan star wrap it up in straight games?
5.51 pm: Prepare to witness another bruising badminton game on the show court. It’s Nozomi Okuhara taking on Sung ji Hyun, both players not one to give up easily on a point. If they are at their best, this could be another long encounter. Prannoy vs Momota is after this.
5.46 pm: An epic women’s doubles match comes to an end on the show court: 95 minutes it lasted! And it included a mini Chinese protest in the decider when the players were convinced the umpires got the score wrong! Luckily for them, and the organisers, they ended up winning the match eventually.
5.28 pm: A look at some key results so far today. Singapore’s rising star Yeo Jia Min followed up her upset of the top seed Akane Yamaguchi with a battling win, while former world champion Ratchanok Intanon had to save match points and win in three games. He Bingjao won in an all-China affair too.
5.15 pm: We have had a 72-minute match in the women’s singles followed by a women’s doubles match that is 75 minutes on and counting at court 1. There is a match after this before Prannoy and Momota arrive on the show court. The wait is going to be a bit long, but the matches so far have been fantastic too... making it palatable.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of day four at the Badminton World Championships in Basel!
With the Indian doubles pairs out of contention at Basel 2019, the attention is all on the singles players left in the fray as day four of the Badminton World Championships begins on Thursday. Five Indians will be looking to get their places booked in the quarter-finals.
Having stunned Lin Dan in the second round, HS Prannoy faces an uphill task against top seed and defending champion Kento Momota.
World No 10 Kidambi Srikanth will square off against 20-year-old Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand while 16th seed B Sai Praneeth takes on Asian Games bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.
In the women’s singles, Saina Nehwal battles Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. PV Sindhu will face ninth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA in the other match.
Stay tuned for all the updates about India’s shuttlers and the key updates from the rest of the field as well.