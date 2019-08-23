Jofra Archer showed there was more to his game than just raw pace alone after his brilliant six-wicket haul provided England with a strong start on day one of the second Ashes Test.

Archer picked up his first fifer in Test cricket as Australia were bundled out for just 179 at Headingley on Thursday.

England, looking to level the five-match series, reduced Australia to 25/2 after Joe Root won the toss. Archer provided England the breakthrough with the wicket of opener Marcus Harris after he squared him up.

But when David Warner (61) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) revived the innings with a third-wicket stand of 111, it seemed as if the visitors had found their way back.

Archer, however, swung the match back in England’s favour by having Warner caught behind off a 90 mph delivery. It was the start of a collapse that saw Australia lose their last eight wickets for 43 runs, as Archer ripped apart the middle-order.

Matthew Wade, a century-maker in the first Test, fell for nought when an Archer delivery deflected off the thigh pad via his glove and into the base of the stump.

The 24-year-old pacer then had Pat Cummins and James Pattinson caught behind before finishing the day’s play when he had Nathan Lyon leg before.

Watch all of Archer’s six dismissals:

(with AFP inputs)