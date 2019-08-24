PV Sindhu gave Chen Yufei a lesson in aggressive badminton with a 21-7, 21-14 semi-final win in just 40 minutes in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday to reach her third consecutive BWF Badminton World Championships final

The world No 5, who had to come from behind to upset world No 2 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final on Friday, was so dominant against Yufei that she dropped two consecutive points only twice – that too at the very end of the second game by when the result of the match was in no doubt.

Irrespective of what happens on Sunday, the semi-final would go down as one of the most dominating performances from the Hyderabad shuttler against a player who has been a force to reckon with in the last couple of years.

Unlike her quarterfinal encounter, Sindhu began the match against Yufei with an aggressive intent and though her tap went out on the second point she had clearly set the marker by dominating the first two rallies.

READ: Sindhu and Sai Praneeth’s historic wins make Basel 2019 a pleasant surprise for India

She quickly raced to a 6-2 lead, winning points on either her smashes or those booming hits, which did the damage for the Indian to finish the point on the ensuing stroke. If not, Yufei was at hand to make an error.

Nothing that Yufei did – from engaging Sindhu in long rallies to going for broke with an all out attack – worked as Sindhu was rock solid in defence and quick to pounce on opportunities for the kill.

Yufei began making more errors under pressure and Sindhu bagged six straight points to open up a 14-3 lead and then pocketed the first game with relative ease in just 15 minutes.

Yufei showed a bit more purpose after the change of ends and stayed on Sindhu’s shoulder till 6-5 before the Indian once again broke away to take a 9-5 lead, thanks to her immaculate judgement on the baseline.

Sindhu went into the mid-game interval leading 11-7 and then kept the pressure to extend that lead to 19-10. It was only at this point, Sindhu finally made two consecutive errors to give her opponent two straight points for the first time in the match.

But if Yufei thought that she could finally find a toe-hold in the match, she was mistaken as Sindhu took the next rally to earn eight match points. The Chinese saved two of them but ultimately surrendered the match tamely, and fittingly perhaps, with a service error.

The victory means that the 24-year-old from Hyderabad has now reached the finals of every major tournament including the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games since surprising everyone by winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The only blemish in that enviable record has been that Sindhu ended up on the losing end of all those summit clashes and would want to change that script on Sunday against the winner of the second semi-final between former champions Nozomi Okuhara and Ratchanok Intanon.

B Sai Praneeth takes on Kento Momota in the men’s singles semi-final later.