BWF World Championships, semi-finals live: PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei for a spot in the final
Here are live scores and updates from the penultimate day of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 2-1 Chen Yufei
Chen starts with an unforced error. Sindhu does too, when she had an open court to smash, ends up hitting it long. And then a backhand error from Chen. Nerves from both players .
PV Sindhu 0-0 Chen Yufei
Warm-ups are done. PV Sindhu will receive at the near side. Here we go!
2.36 pm: Chen Yufei has been on a winning spree in 2019. The All England champion, no less. Can Sindhu extend her winning record? Both players come into this match on the back of pretty marathon efforts. Both were on court for an excess of 70 minutes in the quarterfinals.
2.33 pm: The last time Sindhu and Chen Yufei faced each other in the World Championships semi-final in 2017, the Indian was a runaway winner in a match that lasted 48 minutes. It was one of Sindhu’s best performances, ever. She will need to be at her best once again today. Chen and Sindhu walk on to the court! Goosebumps for us.... you?
2.32 pm: We have live images, folks... the match is live on Star Sports 1 in India. Time for PV Sindhu!
2.29 pm: Details about PV Sindhu’s opponent for the semi-final, Chen Yufei.
Rank (seed): 3 (4)
Form in 2019: Chen has been on a phenomenal run in the last year, starting with her first major triumph at China Open in 2018 (during the course of which she had defeated Sindhu). Since that, she has since won the All England this year, to go with the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Australian Open titles. Her win-loss record this year is a phenomenal 39/5 compared to Sindhu’s 19/9. There should be no surprise that, given her form, Chen leads the race for the Olympic qualification.
Previous meetings: Sindhu leads H2H 5-3
2.22 pm: Sindhu’s match against Chen Yufei is a repeat of the 2017 World Championships semi-final, when the Indian produced one of her best all-round performances in memory. Sindhu met the rising star of women’s singles most recently at the Indonesia Open as well, and won again comfortably.
In her six World Championships appearances so far, Sindhu has never lost against a player from China.
But this match is going to be anything but easy.
2.20 pm: In ten minutes from now, the coverage will start on Saturday and the first match is PV Sindhu’s.
2.12 pm: There is a perception in the badminton circle that Tai Tzu can be vulnerable when made to play outside of her comfort zone, where she dictates the rallies, and can be beaten if the opponent can sustain that pressure and find a few winners. On Friday in Basel, Switzerland, Sindhu not only managed to do that in the next two games but once again proved how she is one of the big tournament players.
2.06 pm: Here’s some reading for you on what was a memorable Friday in Basel...
Women’s doubles combination of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had started that dream run when they won a medal for India after 28 years at the Worlds in 2011. PV Sindhu, with four medals in five editions since, and Saina Nehwal, with her two medals (2015 and 2017), had ensured that India had not returned empty handed from the championships.
Whether anyone admitted or not, that run was under serious threat this year.
How that sentiment has changed now!
Hello and welcome to live updates from the sixth and penultimate day of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
When the Indian badminton contingent headed to Basel, Switzerland, for the 2019 BWF World Championships last week, many fans wondered whether the shuttlers could continue the six-year streak of winning at least one medal in the prestigious event.
Thanks to PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth’s wins on Friday, India will have two podium finishes at the 25th edition of the marquee event.
It was a fantastic Friday for Indian badminton!
Sindhu first came from behind to pack off Tai Tzu 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 71 minutes and Sai Praneeth then ended India’s 36-year wait for a men’s singles medal with a 24-22, 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Sindhu’s fifth semi-final appearance at the Worlds also means that she continues to hold the record of bagging 50% of India’s overall medals tally from the championships, which now stands at 10. Only two of them – Prakash Padukone in 1983 and B Sai Praneeth this year – have been won by men’s shuttlers.
Now, that is done... can the two go on further and book their places in the finals on Sunday? Let’s find out.