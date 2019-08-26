Jasprit Bumrah led a devastating fast bowling assault in routing the West Indies for 100 to earn India a crushing 318-run victory in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 419 after Virat Kohli declared the tourists’ second innings at 343/7 in mid-afternoon, the hosts were demolished in 26.5 overs for their lowest Test innings total ever against India with Bumrah returning the outstanding figures of five for seven off eight overs.

Ishant Sharma supported Bumrah brilliantly with the new ball, taking 3/31 to finish with eight wickets in the match.

With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will be seeking to double that tally and sweep the brief series when the second Test begins in Jamaica on Friday.

The victory saw the Indian team and its players achieve some incredible feats. From Kohli’s milestone as a captain to Bumrah’s stunning spell, there were several records set in Antigua on Sunday.

Here are all the statistics:

Most Test wins by Indian captains:

27* Virat Kohli (47 Tests)

27 MS Dhoni (60 Tests)

21 Sourav Ganguly (49 Tests)

14 Mohammad Azharuddin (47 Tests)

9 Tiger Pataudi (40 Tests)

9 Sunil Gavaskar (47 Tests)#WIvsIND #WIvIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2019

Most wins as Indian captain in away Tests:



12 Kohli (26 Tests)

11 Ganguly (28)

6 Dhoni (30)

5 Dravid (17)



Most wins overall:



27* Kohli (47)

27 Dhoni (60)

21 Ganguly (49)

14 Azharuddin (47)#WIvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 25, 2019

Winning most Tests as captain away from home (Asian captains)

26 - Misbah-ul-Haq

12 - Virat Kohli

11 - Sourav Ganguly

7 - Wasim Akram/Waqar Younis/Mahela Jayawardene

6 - Salim Malik/MS Dhoni#INDvWI#INDvsWI#WIvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 26, 2019

Winning most Tests as captain outside Asia (Asian captains)

8 - Misbah-ul-Haq

7 - Virat Kohli

6 - Sourav Ganguly

4 - Mushtaq Mohd/Javed Miandad/Wasim Akram/Salim Malik/MS Dhoni#INDvWI#INDvsWI#WIvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 26, 2019

100th win as captain for Virat Kohli in 152 International matches!

He is 3rd Indian & only the 12th with 100 International wins as skipper.



Only Ricky Ponting (134), Steve Waugh (150) & Hansie Cronje (151) had 100 International wins as captain in fewer games than Kohli. #WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 25, 2019

Indian captains with 100-plus international wins:



MS Dhoni

Mohammad Azharuddin

VIRAT KOHLI*#WIvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 25, 2019

India's biggest Test wins (by runs):



337 v SA, Delhi, 2015 - under Kohli

321 v NZ, Indore, 2016 - Kohli

320 v Aus, Mohali, 2008 - Dhoni

318 v WI, Antigua, 2019 - Kohli

304 v SL, Galle, 2017 - Kohli



4 of the 5 biggest wins have come under Virat Kohli's leadership! #WIvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 25, 2019

India are now unbeaten for 22 Tests against the West Indies - their longest unbeaten streak against ANY opponent in Test cricket.

On the other hand, the 22-Test streak is West Indies' longest ever win-less streak against ANY opponent.#WIvsIND #WIvIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2019

India dismissing opponents in fewest overs:

25.1 ov, South Africa (Jo'burg, 2006)

26.2 ov, England (Mumbai, 1981)

26.4 ov, Bangladesh (Chittagong, 2004)

26.5 ov, West Indies (North Sound, 2019*)

27.5 ov, Afghanistan (Bengaluru, 2018)



*last pair lasted for 6.5 overs#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2019

The fun ends!



Lowest totals India has bowled out an opponent in Tests (all 10 wkts): -



79 v SA, 2015

82 v SL, 1990

83 v AUS, 1981

84 v SA, 2006

91 v BAN, 2000

93 v AUS, 2004

94 v NZ, 2002

100 v NZ, 1981

100 v WI, 2019👈#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvWI #WIvIND https://t.co/1WHhi5gNik — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 25, 2019

Biggest winning margin for India in away Tests (by runs)



318 v WI North Sound 2019 *

304 v SL Galle 2017

279 v Eng Leeds 1986

278 v SL Colombo PSS 2015

272 v NZ Auckland 1967/68#WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 25, 2019

Here's something that @ImIshant will be happy to see!



Best Test bowling avg in WI (min. 30 wkts)



18.35 - Ishant Sharma👈

19.71 - Colin Croft

20.06 - Malcolm Marshall

20.29 - Angus Fraser

20.70 - Glenn McGrath



That's some serious company.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvWI #WIvIND — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 25, 2019

Test Best match figures by Ishant Sharma



10/108 v WI, Bridgetown, 2011

9/162 v NZ, Auckland, 2014

8/74 v WI, North Sound, 2019👈

8/86 v SL, Colombo, 2015#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvWI #WIvIND #Ishant — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 25, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah in this inns so far:



b. John Campbell

b. Darren Bravo

b. Shai Hope

b. Jason Holder



He is now the first Indian pacer with 4 wickets via bowled in an inning in Test cricket. #WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 25, 2019

He's not only the first Indian, but the FIRST ever bowler from ASIAN countries to take five-wicket hauls in all these 4 countries.



Waqar, Wasim, Kapil, Murali, Kumble, Harbhajan... none of them could do so! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 25, 2019

In Test cricket history only 11 bowlers have the distinction of claiming a five or more wicket haul in an innings, while conceding less than 10 runs - four are from Australia, two each from Eng/SAf/WI and now one from India (Jasprit Bumrah)#IndvWI #IndvsWI #WIvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 26, 2019

Cheapest Test 5-fers by an Indian: -



5/7 - Jasprit Bumrah v WI, North Sound, 2019👈

6/12 - Venkatapathy Raju v SL, Chandigarh, 1990

5/13 - Harbhajan Singh v WI, Kingston, 2006#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvWI #WIvIND #Bumrah — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 25, 2019

(Inputs from AFP)