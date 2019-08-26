Jasprit Bumrah led a devastating fast bowling assault in routing the West Indies for 100 to earn India a crushing 318-run victory in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.
Set an improbable target of 419 after Virat Kohli declared the tourists’ second innings at 343/7 in mid-afternoon, the hosts were demolished in 26.5 overs for their lowest Test innings total ever against India with Bumrah returning the outstanding figures of five for seven off eight overs.
Ishant Sharma supported Bumrah brilliantly with the new ball, taking 3/31 to finish with eight wickets in the match.
With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will be seeking to double that tally and sweep the brief series when the second Test begins in Jamaica on Friday.
The victory saw the Indian team and its players achieve some incredible feats. From Kohli’s milestone as a captain to Bumrah’s stunning spell, there were several records set in Antigua on Sunday.
Here are all the statistics:
(Inputs from AFP)