Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the Indian squad for the World Cup in England, was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament to be played at Jaipur from September 24 to October 16.

This was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s state senior selection committee. Chief selector M Senthilnathan said that Karthik was chosen keeping his experience and ability to motivate the players, having led various teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

“Karthik has been picked because of his experience and leadership skills. He has led at various levels, including for KKR in the IPL and that will be handy,” he said.