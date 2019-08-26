Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan raced into the second round in just 47 minutes on Monday after Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti quit with injury.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic also joined Nishikori after his victory against Steve Darcis of Belgium. Seventh seed Nishikori led 6-1, 4-1 when world No 205 Trungelliti was forced to retire due to a back problem.

Nishikori will meet American Bradley Klahn in the next round. The Japanese star, a 2014 finalist in New York, has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last five Grand Slam appearances.

Results

1st rd

Dusan Lajovic (SRB x27) bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Bradley Klahn (USA) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) bt Marco Trungelliti (ARG) 6-1, 4-1 retired