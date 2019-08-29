With the 2020 U-17 women’s World Cup not too far away, All India Football Federation Technical Director Isac Doru called for India to send a right statement as they host their second Fifa tournament.

Doru said AIFF needs to focus on finalising the national team squad for the showpiece event apart from selecting the right candidates for the coaching roles.

Women’s football has been on the rise in India with the national team jumping six places to 57 in the Fifa rankings last month after promising exposure tours. Doru also revealed he was planning to revamp the existing Indian Women’s League edition, in an aim towards the development of women footballers in the country.

“The team selection is the need of the hour. We are looking into this seriously. We’re working to refurbish the existing Indian Women’s League. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have already assigned funds for the head coach, goalkeeping coach and fitness coach,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

“We have to select the right kind of player because the U-17 World Cup is not very far. Besides hosting a successful U-17 Women’s World Cup, we have to have a positive result to send out a statement,” he added.

The Romanian further stated that focusing on grassroots development and coaching education were his major goals until next year. The 57-year-old says he plans to finalise the two targets before April 2020.

“I had chalked out my plan before coming to India. I had given myself 100 days to understand the ground-reality. Now, I need to assess the people around me,” Doru added.