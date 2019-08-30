Almost every tennis fan has heard of Novak Djokovic’s strict diet that helped him turnaround his career.

The world No 1 has even written a cool book about titled Serve to Win: The 14-Day Gluten-Free Plan for Physical and Mental Excellence where he details how he eliminated gluten from his diet and that made him into the physically fit and successful player he is.

The recent Wired Autocomplete Interview – a format where celebrities answer the most searched questions about them on Google – the reigning US Open champion revealed a lot more about his nutrition plan. There were several questions about his food choices, from what he eats at breakfast to what he during matches.

Djokovic, in turn, not only answered them but explained why he chose certain the food items he did. He explained that he eats only dates during matches because they have a low glycemic index and help maintain the sugar level without any sudden spike.

The 32-year-old also stressed on how he was not only gluten-free but had turned dairy-free and refined sugar-free as well as his nutrition plan evolved over the last 10 years. He also said he was a vegetarian because the plant-based diet not only helped his body but was also a sustainable choice for the planet. The Wimbledon champion also joked that is why he ate the Centre Court grass after winning.

The other questions ranged from how he met his wife and coach to when he will retire and he answered them all with a surety that is his trademark on court as well.

You can check out all his answers here: