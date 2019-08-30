Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies in Jamaica on Friday.

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony, was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The heat got to him, reportedly, and he is being taken care of in the players dressing room by medical staff. Ian Bishop on commentary said that the batting legend was doing alright for now.

India, 1-0 up in the two-match series, were put into bat by Jason Holder at the Sabina Park. The hosts handed out debuts to two players in spinner Rakheem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton. Virat Kohli’s side are unchanged from their 318-run win in Antigua.