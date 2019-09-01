India’s tremendous run at the ISSF World Cup in Rio continued as Yashaswini Deswal clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal and confirmed India’s ninth quota place for Tokyo 2020 in shooting.

This was also the second and final quota place earned in the 10m air pistol women’s event, following Manu Bhaker’s effort earlier in the season.

Deswal, the 22-year-old, topped the qualification round and led for the most part of the final as well.

Olena Kostevych from Ukraine and Jasmina Milovanovic from Serbia completed the podium, with the latter earning the second quota place available at the event in Rio.

In the ongoing World Cup, this was India’s third gold medal, following Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma’s efforts earlier.

