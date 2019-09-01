Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.

Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.

It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.

However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side’s batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.

Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.

However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase’s dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.

It was a dramatic way to seal a hat-trick and it set Twitter abuzz:

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.

Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019

Unplayable. Un-freaking-playable. This was the kind of shivers king curtly used to send down my spines — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 31, 2019

Bumrah is playing his 12th Test. None ave been at home. He’s:



- Won India a Test at Wanderers

- Averaged 17 in Aus

- Helped win a Test in Nottingham

- Has a five-for in all four countries he’s played in

- Now has a hat-trick



There’s just no more exciting player in the game. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 31, 2019

In an alternate reality, where bowlers command the popularity batsmen do, Jasprit Bumrah captains his country, his IPL franchise, and is the highest paid, most sought after brand in cricket, he also cherry picks a team and coach of his choice, and can do no wrong. What a player! — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 31, 2019

We'd like to thank The Shining because if we weren't too terrified to sleep, we would have missed Bumrah's masterclass. #WIvsIND — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 31, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah.....

in second innings of North Sound Test: 8-4-7-5

in first innings of Kingston Test: 6.1-1-12-5



That's 10 wickets for 19 runs across two Tests!!!!!#WIvIND #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 31, 2019

Now a hat-trick! Bumrah is bowling at another level. Taking wickets for fun. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019

Hat tricks for India in Test cricket



Harbhajan Singh vs Aus Kolkata 2001

Irfan Pathan vs Pak Karachi 2006

Jasprit Bumrah vs WI Kingston 2019 *#WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 31, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah singlehandedly making India a nation of bowlers from a nation of batsman.

The kid is 25. — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) August 31, 2019

there isn't enough cotton wool to wrap jasprit bumrah in #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 31, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah is better than you think he is. #WIvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 31, 2019

Bumrah is the third Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.



Each delivery he bowled was fuller and swung more than more the previous ball. Exquisite control and accuracy from the champion fast bowler. #WIvInd pic.twitter.com/EAuyGKVA1h — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 31, 2019