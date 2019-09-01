Rohan Bopanna, the only Indian remaining at US Open, progressed in both men’s and mixed doubles at the last Grand Slam of the year.

Bopanna, pairing up with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, got a walkover from their opponent Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi in the second round. The Indo-Canadian pair will face 15th seeds Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in the third round.

Earlier, they had stunned fourth seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert in their opener.

In the mixed doubles draw, Rohan Bopanna and Abigail Spears made a winning start beating Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic 6-3,6-2 to reach second round of mixed doubles category,

Meanwhile on the ATP Challenger circuit, Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger in China on Sunday.

The 12th seed Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth in the $54,160 clay-court event.

Reaching the Chennai Open semi-final was Mukund’s best singles performance before entering this event.

In the doubles, Mukund and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili lost 6-7 (3) 2-6 to second seed Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

Mukund earned $4240 for his effort and also 48 points that will push him to a career-best 235 when the new rankings will be issued after the conclusion of the US Open.