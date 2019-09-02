India had their first medal-less day at the Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after none of the three shooters reached the final of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

The young trio of Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Anhad Jawanda failed to make the cut, therefore India failed to clinch a quota for Tokyo Olympics as well.

In the rapid fire round, Bhanwala shot a score of 286 and had a precision score of 291. His total of 577 could get him to only 18th place.

Singh was seven spots behind at 25th with a score of 576. Jawanda shot 292 in rapid and finished 30th spot after a total score of 573.

With five of the six finallists already assured of an Olympic quota from previous events, one non-finallists claimed the second quota on offer at the event.

The two quotas went to Pakistan’s Muhammad Khalil Akhtar, who shot 586 to claim the fifth finals spot. The second quota was claimed by South Korea’s Kim Junhong who finished seventh with a score of 585.

All eyes will be on the mixed pistol and rifles team for India as they will hope to keep the country at the top of the medals tally. The mixed team competitions will be held on Monday.

India have won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal so far and if they can maintain their position one more day, the country will top an unprecedented all-four ISSF World Cup stages this year.