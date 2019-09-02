Eintracht Frankfurt’s Croatian forward Ante Rebic is on his way to AC Milan on a two-year loan in a swap with Portugal’s Andre Silva, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

“The two clubs have reached agreement and if all goes well Andre Silva will be wearing the (Frankfurt) eagle on his shirt while Rebic will be in Milan,” said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic, adding that the deal is subject to medicals for both players.

Rebic had made clear to Frankfurt management his desire for a move to Italy’s Serie A, said Bobic, speaking late Sunday after the club’s 2-1 Bundesliga win against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

“It was his big wish to go to Italy and launch himself into a new challenge,” he said of Rebic, 25, a losing World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018.

Unsettled Silva, the 23-year-old Portuguese international, has also been seeking a move. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

“Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as ‘Chicharito’,” Sevilla wrote in a statement.

“The striker has signed a three-year contract.”

Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract.

“The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career,” a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances.

The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.

He also reinforces Sevilla’s attack after Wissam Ben Yedder was sold to Monaco and Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Sevilla have made a good start to the season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

Darmian leaves Man United to join Parma

Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

🇮🇹 @DarmianOfficial has joined Parma on a permanent deal.



Buona fortuna, Matteo! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2019

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

Galatasaray’s Diagne joins Brugge on loan

Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne has joined Club Brugge on loan with an option to buy from Galatasaray, the Turkish club said Monday.

“We have reached agreement with Club Brugge concerning the loan of Mbaye Diagne,” Galatasaray said in a statement, adding that Brugge were paying 3.3 million euros ($3.6m) for the loan.

Diagne, 27, joined Galatasaray last winter from Kasimpasa.

The arrival of Colombian star Radamel Falcao is seen as the writing on the wall for Diagne, despite scoring 11 goals in 17 games last season for the club.

Falcao travelled from Monaco to Turkey last week and is expected to sign a contract shortly.

(with AFP inputs)