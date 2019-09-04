India dominated the rifle and pistol shooting events in 2019 returning with a historic medal tally. In an unprecedented show of dominance across these two mainstream Olympic disciplines, India have not only topped the medal standings of all the four International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup rifle/pistol stages this year, but have also collected a whopping 22 medals that included an awe-inspiring 16 gold medals.

Their previous best medals tally was eight that was achieved last year.

To provide further perspective to this year’s success, India, in the history of the ISSF World Cup before 2019, had collected a total of 19 gold medals. Out of which only 11 came from rifle/pistol shooting while the others (8) were achieved in trap events.

The only disappointment probably is the lack of medals in shotgun World Cups, including trap events this year.

Overall Medal Tally (ISSF World Cup 2019) Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India (IND) 16 4 2 22 2 China (CHN) 8 13 15 36 3 United States (USA) 5 4 1 10 4 Russia (RUS) 4 5 3 12 5 Hungary (HUN) 4 1 1 6 6 Croatia (CRO) 3 2 0 5 7 Australia (AUS) 3 1 4 8 8 Italy (ITA) 2 2 6 10 9 Germany (GER) 2 1 1 4 10 Czech Republic (CZE) 2 0 1 3

India dominated in both rifle and pistol events but their performance with the pistol was slightly better. Out of their 22 medals, 12 came in pistol events compared to 10 in rifle events. Indian pistol shooters’ dominance was even more defined as they also had more better-coloured metals.

Medal distribution according to discipline Discipline Gold Silver Bronze Total Pistol shooting 10 1 1 12 Rifle shooting 6 3 1 10

In terms of category, the 10m air pistol event proved to be the most productive for India where its shooters won a total of 11 medals.

It was followed by the 10m air rifle event that bagged India six gold, a silver, and a bronze. So, the success was concentrated in these two categories. Rahi Sarnobat’s gold in 25 m pistol event and Sanjeev Rajput’s silver in men’s 50 rifle three positions were India’s only successes elsewhere.

Medal distribution according to category Event Gold Silver Bronze Total 10m air pistol 9 1 1 11 10m air rifle 6 2 1 8 25m pistol 1 0 0 1 50m rifle three positions 0 1 0 1

There was little to choose between male and female shooters. The men returned with more medals (8) than the women, However, the women won more gold medals (5) compared to the men (4).

However, when put together the Indian men and women shooters excelled in the mixed team event bagging 7 gold, 2 silvers and bronze.

Medal distribution as per gender Gender Gold Silver Bronze Total Male shooters 4 2 2 8 Female shooters 5 0 0 5 Mixed team 7 2 1 1

Saurabh Chaudhary was the most successful Indian shooter at the ISSF World Cup this year collecting a total of seven medals. Among the women, Apurvi Chandela impressed with her tally of 4 medals. Here’s a list of all the winners at the ISSF Shooting World Cups in 2019.