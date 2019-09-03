The inaugural edition of the ICC Test Championship, which began on August 1, 2019, will see the top nine teams competing in 71 Test matches across 27 series for a period of over two years.

Organised by the member boards, the matches are being played just like any bilateral series, but with the added context of a competition and one champion team. Every game in a series has points on offer as the world’s best teams go head to head with a total of 120 points on offer for each series.

After the end of all the games, the top two teams with most points will take part in the ICC WTC final in June 2021 in the United Kingdom where the winners will be crowned champion.

Here is how the points table looks after the first few matches.

Also Read – ICC World Test Championship: All you need to know about the longest format’s latest evolution