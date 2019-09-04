Sanjay Bangar allegedly involved in a heated conversation with Devang Gandhi, one of the national selectors, after barging into his room two weeks ago. Bangar’s anger was over his omission as a batting coach from the Indian cricket team.

The former India all-rounder’s five-year stint came to an end with the West Indies tour and his contract was not renewed by the selection committee two weeks back.

“[When the selection committee was conducting interviews]… He went and knocked on Devang’s door late in the evening and gave him and the selection committee an earful,” The Times of India quoted sources.

“He warned the selectors that the team would rally around him and the decision (to replace him) would fall flat. It wasn’t required. It wasn’t the team’s job to decide on support staff. It was the selectors’ call.”

Bangar also told Gandhi that he should be included somewhere in the National Cricket Academy if he was being removed as the batting coach.

“The board is clearly not happy with his behaviour. Too many instances have been brought to the notice of CoA chief Vinod Rai,” added another source.