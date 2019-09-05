Even as Sanjay Bharadwaj was receiving the Dronacharya award, a national honour that recognises excellence in coaching, he could not stop thinking about his next goal.

The coach, who has given the country numerous players including Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra and Unmukt Chand, was focussed on bringing out more cricketers but this time from one of the most neglected areas of the country – the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan to search for talent in J&K is Bharadwaj’s priority and though he has produced one of the finest batsmen in India, he wants to shift his focus to fast bowlers. And for that, Kashmir is the perfect hunting ground.

“These awards only give you the motivation to work harder,” Bharadwaj said. “I want to help more cricketers, especially those who cannot play. My goal for the next one year is to make fast bowlers especially from areas like Srinagar, Kashmir and that belt. I want to train them.”

The region has been wrapped in turmoil ever since the Indian government revoked the special status and put a communication blackout last month.

But despite these circumstances, Bharadwaj harbours dreams of producing international cricketers from the area. His idea of bringing peace and brotherhood involves sports in all parts of the country.

“Caste and religion don’t matter in sports,” he said “The more we promote sports, the brotherhood will increase and there will be no problem at all. Kids in that area want to play cricket and if I can help them play, then it will be my big contribution.”

Only one cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir has ever made it to the national team. Parvez Rasool has played two ODIs for India but has been out of the national reckoning for a long time now. Now Bharadwaj hopes to revive cricket scene and already has a few training at his New Delhi academy.

“I have eight students from Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama and some from Jammu,” he said. “I was there in the first decade of 2000s so I know the situation. I want them to be part of IPL.”

They won’t be the first Bharadwaj students to crack the IPL. He has some of the stalwarts under his guidance. Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and Chand has been a constant in IPL teams. Amit Mishra has a hat-trick in the league. Bharadwaj is convinced of Kashmir’s talent.

“Pakistan has similar bowlers because of the environment. They have natural strength so you can be a pacer,” he said. “Kashmir is no different. I’ll try to go next year and find around 6-7 bowlers. I’ll try to get them in an IPL team as well.”

That doesn’t mean that the former Haryana cricketer will neglect Delhi cricket. He is already looking forward to a few junior cricketers. But given the competition in the state, he wants everyone to increase the level of their game.

“Delhi cricket is tough cricket. You cannot be complacent here because you need to do extra work. As a coach, I have to work extra hard as well,” he said.

The Rohtak native also seeks help from Gambhir, who is now a member of parliament from east Delhi constituency. With new recognition because of the award, he wants to work harder with Gambhir.

“Gambhir has educated me because he has a great cricketing brain. He tells me how he played different bowlers,” he said.

“As a cricketer, he was great and has a lot of experience. Now he needs the same in politics. He needs maturity in how things work. With that combination, he will help sports,” he added.

Bharadwaj, a diploma holder from National Institute of Sports and a level 2 certified coach from Board of Control for Cricket in India, is planning to expand his academy. But his important realisation with the newer generation of cricketers is the interference of parents.

The coach wants parents to let their kids enjoy cricket and not pressure them to make it their only goal in life.

“Parents need to understand that cricket is like an activity. Kids should be thinking like that. I will make them professionals,” he said.

“Cricketers cannot be stressed at that age. It is a 90 percent mental game. Now kids go to IIT and medical exams like professionals and take stress. That should not be the point. Don’t think cricket is a money-making machine. Talent hai ladke mein to nikal jayega [If he has talent, it will come to the fore].”