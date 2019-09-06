Australia batsman Steve Smith continued his sensational run of form with the bat by scoring a double century against England in the fourth Ashes Test match in Manchester on Thursday. The right-hander’s superb 211 helped the visitors declare with an imposing total of 497/8 on the second day.

England were 23/1 at stumps, 474 runs behind, with Rory Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton unbeaten on three. They now face an uphill task to deny Australia a win that would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-match series.

Smith, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, missed England’s series-levelling one-wicket win at Headingley with a concussion suffered when struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the drawn second Test at Lord’s.

Even so, he has now made 589 runs this series, his first since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, including three hundreds at a colossal average of 147.25.

The 30-year-old’s run with the bat has left fans, former cricketers and other experts of the game in awe of his genius. Smith’s effort on Thursday drew praise from all corners, with many hailing him as one of the all-time greats.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback!#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/02MNGkYQ7y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

Nothing but admiration for @stevesmith49 ... We are witnessing GREATNESS .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2019

He's quirky but which genius isn't. And he is possessed of a very strong temperament. What a player, @stevesmith49 is. Absolute champion. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 5, 2019

Steven Smith scores his 24th, 25th & 26th Test centuries this Ashes, all 3 2nd fastest only behind Bradman. 500+ runs in third consecutive Ashes, took only 4 inns this series. returned to Tests after 16 months and reclaimed No 1 Test batsman ranking. Incredible @stevesmith49 👏 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith from 2013 to 2019. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xpy6t9qCvK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith missed Test cricket.

But Test cricket missed him a lot more. He’s back and how. Double Ton. Legend. #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2019

If Steve Smith is dismissed for a duck in each of his next 30 innings his average would still be more than 50. #Ashes #Australia #GOAT — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith brings up a superb double hundred 💪



It's his third in Test cricket and his third against England. His Test average is now above 65 😱



Simply incredible 🤯 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2em9HHM9SP — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith did not touch the sandpaper, he took the fall for others stupidity and actions. Courage & resilience to come back from a year of penance, then concussion, to face Pace and hostility & make another ashes century, has to be shown full respect. #legendary — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 5, 2019

To give you an idea of how incredibly good Steve Smith is:

-He’s the No1 runscorer in Tests in 2019. 579 in 4 innings

-No2 is Ben Stokes with 513 runs - taken him 12 innings.

-Noone else has 3 Test tons this calendar year.

-Played 1st Test of the year on Aug 1#Ashes #ENGvsAUS 🏏 — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith has missed one and a half Tests in this series. He is the leading scorer in the series by over 150 runs and his lowest score in four innings is 92. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 5, 2019

#SteveSmith. What a story. What a comeback. After all that public humiliation. Surgery. Then almost knocked out. And still there. Like the Rock Of Gibraltar. #Ashes19 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 5, 2019

A pleasure to watch .. Hate saying that about an Aussie but you can only admire a player with so much skill,discipline,concentration & ridiculous hand eye coordination !!! @stevesmith49 you are a Freak .. #Ashes #200 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2019

[With inputs from AFP]