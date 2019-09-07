Vidharbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare picked up a five-wicket haul to help India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy title in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Wakhare (5/13) spun the web around India Green batsmen to bowl them out for 119 in the second innings on the fourth day.

India’s Red’s title triumph was the only outright result in the four matches played in the tournament.

Earlier, India Red extended their lead to 157 runs as Aditya Sarwate (38) and Jaydev Unadkat (32*) batted in a resolute manner, resuming at the overnight score of 345/6.

Ankit Rajpoot and left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finished with three wickets each.

India Green’s second innings fell apart. Openers Faiz Fazal, the captain, and Akshath Reddy (33) were separated when the former nicked one from Unadkat to keeper Ishan Kishan for 10.

Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad was the highest scorer with 44 (80 balls, 6 fours) as India Green batsmen fell in quick succession to Wakhare, who bowled impressively.

Besides Wakhare, pacer Avesh Khan (3/38) took three wickets. Mayank Markande, top-scorer for India Green in the first innings, did not bat. He did not take the field on Friday due to a glute strain.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who made a brilliant 153 for India Red, was named player of the match.

Brief Scores:

India Green: 231 (Mayank Markande 76*, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56) and 119 (Siddhesh Lad 44, Akshath Reddy 33, Akshay Wakhare 5/13) lost to India Red 388 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan Kishan 39, Priyank Panchal 33; Aditya Sarvate 38, Ankit Rajpoot 3/101, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/93, Mayank Markande 1/24, Tanveer ul-Haq 2/66).