Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion as well as the first Major winner born in 2000s with a rollercoaster win over Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The 19-year-old defeated six-time US Open winner Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest Slam titlist since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

Her triumph at Flushing Meadows capped a remarkable 12 months for 15th seed Andreescu, who was ranked outside the top 200 this time last year after falling short in US Open qualifying for the second season in a row.

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title at the #USOpen. She is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion! 🇨🇦 The Future is Now.



A phenomenal effort by @serenawilliams until the very end. #WomenWorthWatching #SheTheNorth #USOpenFinals — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 7, 2019

Guys. Bianca Andreescu won the #usopen.



I'M SHOOK.



But actually, it somehow feels right. She's 34-4 this year. 8-0 vs. top 10 foes. And becomes 1st player to win a GS in her 4th appearance since Monica Seles (1990 RG) — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 7, 2019

Bianca. Has. Won. The. First. Eight. Matches. She. Has. Played. Against. Top. 10. Players. — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your 🏆 I’m so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️ #usopen — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) September 7, 2019

Last year I saw Bianca so upset after losing first round qualifying in @usopen . This year she is the champion. Amazing what a year can do. One of the most resilient (and nicest) people I know @Bandreescu_ congrats girl ❤️ — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) September 7, 2019

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! A first Grand Slam title! What an incredible achievement after an amazing tournament 🏆❤️ https://t.co/mo7fPlOA6e — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 7, 2019

Bianca Andreescu has still...



- not lost to a Top 10 player (8-0)

- not lost a completed match since March 2nd (24-0)



Bianca Andreescu has become...



- the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam

- the first teenager to win a Grand Slam since 2006 #USOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 7, 2019

Andreescu is 8-0 against top 10 opponents in her career. She's only 19 but her mind is old. — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) September 7, 2019

Yoooo!!!! @Bandreescu_ you’re the US OPEN CHAMP!! 💥💪🏽😎👊🏽💥 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) September 7, 2019

🏆 HISTORY 🏆



Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on becoming the first 🇨🇦 to win a Grand Slam singles title! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BcGMPjshRZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 7, 2019

Before anything, Bianca crawls into the stands to hug her parents, Nicu and Maria (and Coco the dog).



They moved to Canada from Romania in 1994 with nothing but two suitcases.



Their daughter just made Canadian history. — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) September 7, 2019

Hilarious that Bianca Andreescu still has 2 ITF $25k titles contributing points to her ranking. 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/uQ3NVR0PYS — Stodosova's Biceps (@SamsBiceps) September 7, 2019

Always a fighter, always inspiring - win or lose @serenawilliams 🙏🏽 Such a great match to watch. — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 7, 2019

As for Serena Williams:



She made #USOPEN singles finals 20 years apart.



Absolutely phenomenal.



We will not see anyone like her again. @mzemek — Tennis Accent (@accent_tennis) September 7, 2019