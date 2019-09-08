Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion as well as the first Major winner born in 2000s with a rollercoaster win over Serena Williams in the US Open final.
The 19-year-old defeated six-time US Open winner Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest Slam titlist since Maria Sharapova in 2006.
Her triumph at Flushing Meadows capped a remarkable 12 months for 15th seed Andreescu, who was ranked outside the top 200 this time last year after falling short in US Open qualifying for the second season in a row.