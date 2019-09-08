India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-’20, beginning later this month.

The team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach. The team also includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League.

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, Murali Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Murugan Ashwin.