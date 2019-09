Calling it one of the most emotional nights of his 18-year career, Rafael Nadal celebrated a dramatic US Open final victory Sunday over Daniil Medvedev for his 19th Grand Slam title.

The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander grabbed his fourth career title on the New York hardcourts in thrilling fashion, squandering a two-set lead before outlasting the Russian fifth seed 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 after four hours and 50 minutes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the epic match:

Longest US open finals



4h54 Wilander-Lendl 1988

4h54 Murray-Djokovic 2012

4h50 Nadal-Medvedev 2019 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 9, 2019

Wilander says Nadal coming so close to Federer's Grand Slams records will push Federer to play for at least two more years. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 9, 2019

January 31st 2004:



Federer - 1

Nadal - 0



September 8th 2019:



Federer - 20

Nadal - 19#USOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 9, 2019

Most men’s Grand Slams…



Federer - 20

Nadal - 19 👏

Djokovic - 16



20-19 in 2019.

20-20 in 2020?#USOpen @usopen pic.twitter.com/u7ci6iegFt — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 9, 2019

This is the 12th consecutive #GrandSlam tournament won by a member of the Big 3, the 2nd longest streak only to 18 in a row from 2005 @RolandGarros to 2009 @Wimbledon.

During current streak, @Rafa_Nadal has won 5 titles, @Djoker_Nole 4 and @RogerFederer 3. #USOpen — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 9, 2019

The last time any man other than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic won a Grand Slam....#USOpen pic.twitter.com/DJmTVjje8s — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) September 9, 2019

Rafael Nadal in 2008, spanning ages 21 and 22:



All four major semifinals reached, 2 major titles won



Rafael Nadal in 2019, spanning ages 32 and 33:



All four major semifinals reached, 2 major titles won



Is the demonstration of #Longevity in the life, no? #AccentUSO #Rafa — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) September 9, 2019

Instead of trying to undermine Nadal’s clay success, consider this: Djokovic and Federer are probably two of the top 5-7 clay court players of all-time and have one RG each because this guy has absolutely boxed out an entire surface for a decade and a half... — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) September 9, 2019

Let no one say this was a dull duel from the baseline.



Nadal and Medvedev combined to win 101! points at the net. (51 for RN, 50 for DM). And there were 49 serve and volley points. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) September 9, 2019

Nadal - "It's been one of the most emotional nights of my tennis career." pic.twitter.com/mIjgRs10fM — Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 9, 2019

In the last 10 years since 2009 - Grand Slam titles

15 - Novak Djokovic

14*- Rafael Nadal

7 - Roger Federer

3 - Andy Murray/Stan Wawrinka

1 - Juan Martín del Potro/Marin Cilic#USOpen2019#USOpen — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 9, 2019