The final Grand Slam of 2019 ended with Rafael Nadal taking home his fourth US Open trophy in what was his 19th triumph at a Major.

In the women’s draw, Bianca Andreescu announced her arrival with a stunning victory against home favourite Serena Williams in the final. The Canadian teenager may have upset fans at Arthur Ashe but there’s no denying that she’s a big prospect for the game.

Serena wasn’t the only legend of the sport who faced disappointment at the US Open this year, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic bowed out much before her and left the men’s draw wide open.

This, of course, worked out well for Daniil Medvedev, who capped-off his incredible run at the American hard-court swing with a runners-up finish.

There were plenty of moments at Flushing Meadows this year that will remain with fans for a long time to come.

Here’s a recap of some of the most memorable moments from the tournament:

Rafa’s world...

Nadal plays an outrageous return game to break Cilic.



Jim Parsons can't believe it.



Tiger Woods fist-pumping.



Absolute scenes.@Eurosport_RU #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bK2XUPCu3d — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) September 3, 2019

Rafa just nailed a ball straight into a commentary booth. Pretty damn impressive accuracy.@Eurosport_RU #USOpen pic.twitter.com/u5LDv0oQrp — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) September 5, 2019

Things didn’t quite go RF’s way...

A ballboy just caught Evans' forehand on the full before it bounced.



The point that never ended.@Eurosport_RU #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h1S90GdyDW — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) August 30, 2019

The many moods of Medvedev...

This is why boos were raining down on his head in the first place:@Eurosport_RU#USOpen pic.twitter.com/RdWLeI3GhO — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) August 31, 2019

Some of the funniest scenes from the Big Apple...

Daughter wins first set of her biggest match of her life against greatest of all time in #USOpen final

Bianca Andreescu’s mom: pic.twitter.com/blwasqilCk — Asparagus Hardcourterer👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👦 (@samstennis189) September 7, 2019

Legends of the game...

New queen in the house...

The Champ, Rafa Nadal...

Finally, this is what sports is all about...