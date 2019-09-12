The final Grand Slam of 2019 ended with Rafael Nadal taking home his fourth US Open trophy in what was his 19th triumph at a Major.
In the women’s draw, Bianca Andreescu announced her arrival with a stunning victory against home favourite Serena Williams in the final. The Canadian teenager may have upset fans at Arthur Ashe but there’s no denying that she’s a big prospect for the game.
Serena wasn’t the only legend of the sport who faced disappointment at the US Open this year, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic bowed out much before her and left the men’s draw wide open.
This, of course, worked out well for Daniil Medvedev, who capped-off his incredible run at the American hard-court swing with a runners-up finish.
There were plenty of moments at Flushing Meadows this year that will remain with fans for a long time to come.
Here’s a recap of some of the most memorable moments from the tournament: