All-rounder Devika Vaidya will lead India A team for their tour of Bangladesh followed by Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

In Bangladesh, India will play three unofficial ODIs at Cox’s Bazar, followed by three T20 Internationals at Chattogram.

The team also includes seasoned players such as wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parveen and R Kalpana. Another stumper, S Meghana, was named as the vice-captain.

Squad

Devika Vaidya (c), S Meghana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanushree Sarkar, Simran Dil Bahadur, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Manali Dakshini, Kshama Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Rashi Kanojia.