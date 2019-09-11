India’s Nihal Sarin got off to a strong start at the Chess World Cup in Khanty Mansiysk, Russia, with a victory against Jorge Cori. The 15-year-old needed 57 moves to beat his opponent in the two-game first round of the tournament.

Apart from Nihal, P Harikrishna and B Adhiban were the other Indian players who got off to winning starts at the Chess World Cup.

While Harikrishna defeated Yuri Gonzalez Vidal of Cuba, Abhiban got the better of Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli of Venezuela.

All the players who got a win in the first game now need just a draw in their second game on Wednesday to move into the second round.

A total of ten Indian players are competing at the event. Vidit Gujrathi, M Karthikeyan, Abhjeet Gupta and Aravindh Chithambaram earned draws in their first games of round one, while Surya Shekhar Ganguly, SL Narayanan and SP Sethuraman suffered defeats.

Nihal is the youngest Indian ever to play in the World Cup. He is the second-youngest player competing at the ongoing tournament in Russia. He is currently rated 2610, making him world No 206 and India No 11.

“I am pleased with how things went and also happy with the quality of the game. Will try to repeat that tomorrow,” said Sarin after the victory.