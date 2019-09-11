India’s Ravichandran Ashwin continued his good form for Nottinghamshire this season by taking a four-for in the first division of the English County Championship on Tuesday.

Up against Kent, the off-spinner got the wickets of Jordon Cox, skipper Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Oliver Robinson to help his team bowl out the opposition for 304 on day one.

Nottingamshire didn’t have the best start with the bat as they lost two wickets for 35 runs by stumps on the opening day. Ashwin will be eyeing a good outing with the bat as well to strengthen his case for a berth in India’s Test XI. He has already taken 27 wickets for Nottinghamshire this season and this is just his fourth game for them.

Murali Vijay, who is also plying his trade in England’s first-class cricket, failed to impress in his debut match for Somerset. The opener, who has signed on to play three games for the team, could manage just seven runs.

The right-hander played cautiously and faced 46 deliveries but couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. He was dismissed by South African fast bowler Duanne Oliver.

Another Proteas player, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, had a memorable day as he took a five-for to help Yorkshire bowl out Somerset for 199. In reply, Yorkshire were reduced to 70/3 at stumps.

Vijay would want to get a big score in the second innings as he attempts to find his way back into the Indian test team.

