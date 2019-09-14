India produced a superlative bowling performance to win by five runs against Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Colombo on Saturday to successfully defend their title.

Batting first, India managed just 106 runs, bowled out in the 33rd over. Karan Lal and captain Dhruv Jorel made crucial 30s while Bangladesh produced a clinical bowling effort. The run-chase was a thriller, with Bangladesh recovering from 16/4 to make a fighting effort at chasing the target down.

Captain Akbar Ali was holding the innings together but Atharva Ankolekar (5/28) snapped up that crucial wicket after a rain break. From there on, India held their nerves to win by five runs. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets in one over to wrap up the game for India, with Bangladesh one shot away from victory.

India finished the tournament unbeaten, having won all three of their group stage matches while the semi-final was washed out against Sri Lanka.

With this win India continued their dominance of the tournament, winning the trophy for the seventh time in eight editions.

The last edition of the tournament took place in Bangladesh in 2018, where India beat Sri Lanka in the final. That was India’s sixth trophy out of the seven editions. The tournament, happening annually since 2016, has been India’s territory: only Afghanistan are the other team to have won the trophy outright, with Pakistan sharing the title once with India.

India successfully defended their total of 106 to win the Under-19s Asia Cup.



This is the lowest total successfully defended by any team in Youth ODI cricket.



Previous: 107 by Nepal against Kenya in a 46-over game in 2000 U19 CWC. #U19AsiaCup2019 #INDU19vBANU19 #AsiaCupU19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 14, 2019

