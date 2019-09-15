England extended their lead over Australia to 382 runs by stumps on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test on Saturday as they chase a series-levelling victory at the Oval.

Joe Denly fell short of his first Test hundred as he was dismissed for 94 while Ben Stokes scored 67 the home side put themselves in a match-winning position despite Australia taking six wickets in the final session.

England, seeking to level the series at 2-2, are firmly in control of the final Test with two days to go, with two second-innings wickets left.

Australia toiled in the field at the Oval on the third day of the match on Saturday and were not helped by Tim Paine’s misjudgements. Joe Denly should have been out lbw to Mitchell Marsh when he was on 54 but Australia opted not to review the decision.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck twice in the session, removing Rory Burns for 20 runs and captain Joe Root before lunch. But Denly held firm for over 200 balls before edging to Steve Smith at slip off Peter Siddle to miss a well-deserved hundred. The spinner finished the day with figures of 3 for 65

World Cup winners England are desperate to tie the series even though Australia have already retained the Ashes urn.

The tourists are equally hungry to wrap up their first series win in England since 2001 after edging ahead by winning last week’s fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Jofra Archer put England in pole position on Friday, taking six wickets to bowl Australia out for 225, giving the home side a first-innings lead of 69. Steve Smith top-scored with 80 to take his tally for the series to 751 runs in just six innings.

Denly drove Pat Cummins through mid-off for four in the first over on Saturday as England started brightly on a pitch that looked increasingly benign.

Lyon was brought on early and took some punishment in his first over as Denly hit him for a four and a six down the ground in consecutive balls.

But the off-spinner got some luck in his third over when Burns bottom-edged a short ball outside off-stump, with wicketkeeper Tim Paine taking the catch.

The opening stand of 54 was the highest of the series for either side. Root also fell in tame fashion, edging Lyon to Smith at slip for 21 to leave England 87-2 in the 28th over.

Marcus Harris did not take the field for Australia after he split the webbing in his left hand dropping Denly late on Friday. He required stitches but is expected to bat.

With AFP Inputs