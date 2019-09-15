India captain Virat Kohli said that the youngsters drafted into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup next year will have to prove themselves in the “four or five” opportunities they get.

Citing his own example, Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, said he never expected to get a bagful of opportunities in his early days as an international cricketer.

“We have 30 odd games [before T20 World Cup],” Kohli told Star Sports. “From team’s point of view, it is very clear. Even when I got into the team it is not like I was expecting 15 opportunities. You get four to five opportunities and you have to make the most of it. That is the level we are playing at.”

Kohli added, “I think individuals coming in need to have the mindset [of cashing in on opportunities] because team definitely has that mindset. Guys who grab the opportunity quickly....they grab the opportunity [of cementing their place]. It is a delicate balance to strike but it is important because you only have 30 games.”

Besides the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, the team is also focussing on the World Test Championship where they currently top the table with 120 points from two games.

For the last two T20 International series, including against the West Indies and the ongoing one against South Africa, India have left out spinners Kuldeep Chahal and Yuzvendra Chahal who have made way for Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar. The selectors have also brought in batters Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey.

“Before we reach the World Cup, focus is on T20s and Tests. Youngsters are being pushed in from time to time. It is very important to settle the team combination and you will have to figure out the players who will take the team forward,” Kohli said.