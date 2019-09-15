Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia’s Karono Karono in a thrilling men’s singles final in Yangon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour. He was seeded third at the tournament.

A trainee of Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Kaushal, who has been troubled by injuries for almost two years, is currently ranked 187th.

Elsewhere, at Dubai Junior International Series, Indian shuttlers clinched a couple of gold medals in the Under-19 categories.

Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir clinched the mixed doubles title, getting the better of Galuh Putra and Zainab Siraj 21-16, 22-24, 21-19.

It was a 1-2 finish in the women’s doubles as Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt triumphed in the all-Indian final against Treesa Jolly and Varshini 21-17, 21-17. The top-seeded pair needed just 32 minutes to win the match against the second seeds.

Treesa Jolly and Tasnim Mir are in action in the women’s singles final later, ensuring another gold medal for India.

(With PTI inputs)