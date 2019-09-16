The 2019 Ashes ended on Sunday with England winning the fifth and final Test against Australia at The Oval by 135 runs. The result meant that the series ended as a 2-2 draw and the hosts retained the coveted urn.

On Sunday, Australia were set an unlikely target of 399 to win and despite a century from Matthew Wade, they were bowled out for 263, with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach taking four wickets each.

The drawn series was, perhaps, a fair result as both teams had their moments right through the five matches. The standout performer was, of course, Steve Smith who had a sensational return to Test match cricket.

The right-hander scored 774 runs in the series and was a big reason why his team remained competitive throughout. He was fittingly awarded the player of the series trophy.

There were plenty of firsts in this Ashes series, with both teams putting in some spectacular performances.

Here’s a look at some of the statistics at the end of the series:

- Sunil Gavaskar in WI in 1971 - 4 Tests, 8 inns, 774 runs, ave 154.80, 4 100s, 3 50s.

- Steve Smith in Eng in 2019 - 4 Tests, 7 inns, 774 runs, ave 110.57, 3 100s, 3 50s.#Ashes19 #Ashes2019 #EngvAus #AusvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 15, 2019

Tim Paine reviews in #Ashes2019



As batsman: Reviews 2; Struck Down 2

As captain: Reviews 14; Struck Down 12; Umpire's call 1; Overturned 1 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 15, 2019

This is only the second Ashes series in which five different bowlers have taken 20+ wickets (Archer, Broad; Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon).



Previously: the six-Test 1978-79 series (Hogg, Hurst for Aus; Botham, Willis, Miller for Eng). — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 15, 2019

Finishing 2-2, the 2019 Ashes is the 6th drawn Anglo-Australian Test series, and the first since 1972.



While retaining the Ashes by virtue of winning the 2017/18 series at home, Australia has not won a series in England since 2001. #Ashes — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) September 15, 2019

Ashes series drawn level (previous winner)



1-1 in 1938 (Aus)

1-1 in 1962/63 (Aus)

1-1 in 1965/66 (Aus)

1-1 in 1968 (Aus)

2-2 in 1972 (Eng)

2-2 in 2019 (Aus) *#Ashes2019 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 15, 2019

Cummins goes!



- Before #Ashes19, Test batting avg: 20.30. It's now 18.15.



- 3rd time Broad's dismissed Cummins



- 23rd wicket for Broad in #Ashes19: He's only taken more in the 2011 Pataudi Trophy (25).



- 40th time Bairstow's caught one off Broad#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvAUS — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) September 15, 2019

1972 - This is the first men's #Ashes series to be drawn since 1972. Level. pic.twitter.com/kVnL2q9Kv3 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) September 15, 2019