The 2019 Ashes ended on Sunday with England winning the fifth and final Test against Australia at The Oval by 135 runs. The result meant that the series ended as a 2-2 draw and the hosts retained the coveted urn.
On Sunday, Australia were set an unlikely target of 399 to win and despite a century from Matthew Wade, they were bowled out for 263, with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach taking four wickets each.
The drawn series was, perhaps, a fair result as both teams had their moments right through the five matches. The standout performer was, of course, Steve Smith who had a sensational return to Test match cricket.
The right-hander scored 774 runs in the series and was a big reason why his team remained competitive throughout. He was fittingly awarded the player of the series trophy.
There were plenty of firsts in this Ashes series, with both teams putting in some spectacular performances.
Here’s a look at some of the statistics at the end of the series: