Even with the international series against South Africa underway, much of the discussion in Indian cricket is around Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his future in international cricket.

Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semi-final exit and is not a part of the T20 International series against South Africa that started on Sunday. He has instead been serving with his unit in Kashmir.

While the former captain has said nothing on the issue, speculation has been so rife that even a tweet by Virat Kohli with his photo snowballed intro retirement rumours which his wife had to address on social media.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

However, former captain Sourav Ganguly believes this decision should be made by captain Virat Kohli and the selectors.

“I don’t know what the selectors think, what Virat [Kohli] thinks. They are the important persons, let them make the decision,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI at a promotional event.

Ganguly said that Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith’s records also speak for itself.

“These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It’s about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that’s what makes us happy. His records speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds are a phenomenal record.”

Asked about the Indian coaching job, he said, “Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach.

“In any case, I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semi-finals from being last for the last seven years so it’s been good.

He also said that India start firm favourites to win the contests against South Africa.

“India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that’s been the case for years,” added.