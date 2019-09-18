Captain Virat Kohli played a sensational innings to take his side home by seven wickets after India’s bowlers restricted South Africa to 149/5 in the second Twenty20 international in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Despite an attacking half-century from skipper Quinton de Kock, South Africa could only put up a sub-par score thanks to some excellent death bowling by the hosts. Kohli, then, played another memorable innings under the lights in Mohali to remain unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls. India chased down the target with an over to spare with Shreyas Iyer remaining unbeaten on 16.

Medium-pace bowler Deepak Chahar returned figures of 2/22 from his four overs to play a big part in choking South Africa’s flow of runs after de Kock’s 37-ball 52.

De Kock, a wicketkeeper-batsman, got the Proteas off to a strong start as he put on a crucial 57-run second-wicket stand with debutant Temba Bavuma, who made 49, after being put in to bat first.

The left-handed opener, who was recently appointed leader of the T20 side, smashed eight fours as he completed his third fifty in the shortest format.

Paceman Navdeep Saini got the prized wicket of de Kock with Kohli taking a sensational one-handed running catch from mid-off.

South Africa lost another wicket five balls later as Ravindra Jadeja sent back Rassie van der Dussen for one with his left-arm spin to check the batting team’s charge.

Bavuma went on to make 49 off 43 deliveries before becoming Chahar’s second victim of the evening as South Africa lost steam in the middle overs.

Unbeaten batsmen Dwaine Pretorius, on 10, and Andile Phehlukwayo, on eight, finished off in style with a six each to make South Africa get 16 runs from the final over but the innings lost momentum in the last three overs leading up to that.

India now have a 1-0 lead after the first game was washed out without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Sunday.

(Details to follow)