The Indian Premier League’s brand valued endured a stunted growth in 2019 due to the sluggish business conditions and the World Cup that followed the event.

The league registered a 13.5 percent growth in their overall value this year, according to Duff & Phelps IPL Brand Valuation report 2019. In 2018, the IPL grew by 18.87 percent in its brand valuation.

However, the league’s overall valuation saw an increase, as it rose from Rs 41,800 crore in 2018 to Rs 47,500 crore in 2019.

Among the individual franchises, Chennai Super Kings saw a spike in their brand value growing by 13.1 percent. They were followed by Delhi Capitals who grew by 8.9 percent. Mumbai Indians saw an increase of 8.5 percent in its brand value.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded an 8 percent decrease in their brand values to reach an evaluation of Rs 630 crores and Rs 595 crores respectively.

IPL will be eyeing another massive boost in 2022 when the sponsorship rights are up for grabs. The BCCI and Paytm’s title sponsorship deal was an increase of 58 percent on a per-match basis over the previous deal.

The reasons for the overall slow growth could also be down to Indian rupee’s depreciating value and the conservative approach adopted by advertisers, who wanted to focus on the World Cup too, according to Varun Gupta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Leader for Valuation Services.