Fans across the globe were treated to high-quality cricket for close to two months as Indian Premier League 2020 took centre stage in the United Arab Emirates. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament saw the best players in the world put on a spectacle with some truly memorable performances.

There were a number of epic knocks played during IPL 2020. A total of five centuries were hit and two scores of 99 runs were also registered. But apart from these top scores, there were several other breathtaking innings delivered by players across the eight teams.

Data check: From Kishan’s 30 sixes to terrific trio Archer-Rabada-Bumrah, chart-toppers of IPL 2020

Here’s a look at the 10 best innings of IPL 2020 (from highest score to lowest):

KL Rahul 132* vs RCB

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored the first century of IPL 2020 and it was indeed a special knock. The classy right-hander showcased his full range of shots to destroy the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack in Dubai. Rahul’s unbeaten 132 off 69, with 14 fours and seven sixes, helped KXIP win the match by a mammoth 97 runs.

Ben Stokes 107* vs MI

Perhaps the best all-rounder in the world delivered arguably the finest knock of IPL 2020 against eventual champions Mumbai Indians. Set a target of 196, Stokes, opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals, got going immediately and stroked the ball to all corners of the Abu Dhabi stadium. The English left-hander remained unbeaten on 107 off 60, with 14 fours and three sixes, to help RR register a confortable eight-wicket win.

Shikhar Dhawan 106* vs KXIP

Shikhar Dhawan became the first man in history to hit back-to-back centuries in the IPL. While both those knocks were glorious, the second of the two, against Kings XI Punjab, was simply outstanding. The senior pro hit 106 not-out of just 61 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, even as Delhi Capitals managed a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs. Kings XI went on to claim a five-wicket win but Dhawan’s effort will be spoken of for a long time.

Ishan Kishan 99 vs RCB

Playing his first match of the season, Ishan Kishan produced a sensational knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The young left-hander was fearless from the start and set the Dubai stadium alight with his strokeplay. His 99 off 58, with two fours and nine sixes, helped Mumbai Indians take the match into a Super Over but they lost eventually. However, this knock set things up nicely for Kishan.

Virat Kohli 90 vs CSK

This was perhaps the only match in IPL 2020 which saw the absolute best of Virat Kohli. The right-hander paced his innings to perfection and delivered yet another masterclass to help Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs. Kohli’s unbeaten 90 off 52, with four fours and as many sixes, was a lesson in how to bat to one’s strength and shoulder responsibility till the end.

Mayank Agarwal 89 vs DC

This knock came in a losing cause but it was special nonetheless. Mayank Agarwal saw his teammates come and go but that didn’t stop him from battling on. The right-hander single-handedly helped Kings XI Punjab tie Delhi Capitals’ total by scoring a brilliant 89 off 60, with seven fours and four sixes. However, DC bounced back in the Super Over and KXIP were left with another heartbreaking defeat.

Wriddhiman Saha 87 vs DC

One wouldn’t usually associate the word ‘brutal’ with Wriddhiman Saha but his knock against Delhi Capitals at in Dubai was exactly that. Returning to the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI and asked to open the batting, the right-hander went on a rampage, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, to finish with 87 off 45 and help his team register a massive 88-run victory. This innings by Saha was significant as it marked the beginning of SRH’s four-match winning streak which saw them qualify for the Eliminator.

Suryakumar Yadav 79* vs RCB

Coming into the match after being ignored for the upcoming tour of Australia, Suryakumar Yadav was a man on a mission. The right-hander brought out his incredible array of strokes, was undeterred by some intimidation from Virat Kohli, and remained unbeaten to take Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket victory. Yadav’s 79 off 43, with 10 fours and three sixes, and his uber-cool celebration thereafter, was one of the highlights of the season.

AB de Villiers 73* vs KKR

This list would be incomplete with an AB de Villiers special. The South African legend delivered a masterclass on power-hitting against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. On a pitch that saw every other batsmen in the match struggle, ABD hit five fours and six sixes to finish with a jaw-dropping 73 off 33 and help RCB bag an 82-run win.

Rahul Tewatia 53* vs KXIP

And finally, there was the magical knock by Rahul Tewatia. The unheralded left-hander became an overnight star with his unbelievable effort against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, which helped Rajasthan Royals achieve the highest-ever run-chase in IPL history. Chasing an imposing target of 224, Tewatia was struggling big time at one point. He had scored just 8 off 19 and it seemed RR would fall well short of the target. But he turned things around in the most sensational fashion by smashing 45 runs off the next 11 balls, with five sixes in one over against Sheldon Cottrell.

Honourable mentions

And here’s a look at a few more knocks that could’ve just as easily made it to the above list:

Mayank Agarwal 106 vs RR

Hardik Pandya 60* vs RR

AB de Villiers 55* vs RR

All videos courtesy iplt20.com