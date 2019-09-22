I-League club Real Kashmir FC have roped in Kashif Siddiqi – a former Pakistan international and co-founder of a UN initiative called Football for peace – on loan from Oxford United, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

The London-born defender is the second overseas signing of the club this year. Primarily a right back, the 33-year-old can also play in the midfield.

Before joining the team, Siddiqi will be travelling to New York next week to address the UN General Assembly on the power of football. “I can’t thank them [Oxford] enough and I feel fit and ready to go out on loan to Real Kashmir, which will happen soon after I get back from America,” Siddiqi was quoted as saying in the report.

Siddiqi made his international debut for Pakistan in the 2008 Beijing Olympics qualifiers and last played for India’s neighbouring nation in 2011.

The former Arsenal youth academy product has also played club football in USA and UAE. He had joined Oxford United just a month ago.