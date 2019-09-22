Laxman Rawat survived a spirited fightback from Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif to win 6-5 and clinch the IBSF World 6Reds title in Mandalay, Myanmar. But it was hearbreak for compatriot Amee Kamani as she lost her final against Nutcharat on Saturday.

Rawat, who had defeated Pankaj Advani in the semi-final, got off to a flying start when he took a 5-1 lead in the Best of 11 frame final. But Asif wasn’t giving up and clinched the next four to level the frame scores.

In the deciding frame, it was Asif who had things under control till he missed the long blue pot which would have given him an unassailable lead. Rawat then kept his nerves to pot the blue, pink and the black balls to clinch the frame and the champions’ crown.

In the women’s final, Kamani put up a spirited fight against three time junior world champion Nutcharat but a mistake in potting the red ball in the sixth frame allowed her opponent to run away with the title.