Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who had continued his pro career in the fledgling Big3 league, was shot and killed on Monday in Dallas, police in the Texas city said.

According to a police report, Emmett was sitting in his car outside his house around 2:30 am on Monday when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun.

After an altercation, Emmett fled but was shot. He was found by a passerby but died in hospital.

“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett,” the three-on-three league launched by hip hop icon Ice Cube said in a statement.

“Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

Emmett was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft and played two seasons in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. His pro career also included stops in China, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Texas Tech’s basketball program posted condolences on Twitter, calling Emmett an “incredible person”.

“Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create,” the post said. “Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.”