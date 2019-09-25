India’s PV Sindhu got knocked out in the round of 32 at the Korea Open on Wednesday. The reigning world champion suffered a 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 defeat against American badminton player Zhang Beiwen.

There was more heartbreak for India as B Sai Praneeth retired hurt in his men’s singles opener. The World Championships bronze-medallst was trailing 9-21 7-11 when he conceded the match to fifth-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark due to an unspecified injury.

It was a tough loss for Sindhu as she had a match point in the second game. But Zhang hung in their and closed out the match comfortably eventually. The Chinese-born American snapped a three-match losing streak against the Indian.

This was a second successive early exit for Sindhu. The 24-year-old Olympic silver-medallist was knocked out of the China Open Super 1000 event by Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round last week.