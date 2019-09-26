Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios received a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP on Thursday and was placed under a six-month probationary period for his recent on-court behaviour.

He has also been handed an additional fine of $25,000 for ‘aggravated behaviour’.

“The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period” if Kyrgios complies with several conditions mandated by tour organisers during this time, the ATP said in a statement.

Kyrgios had earlier pulled out of next week’s China Open because of a collarbone injury and said he would head home to Australia to recover.

The 24-year-old made the announcement a day on from his first-round exit at the Zhuhai Championships, after which he said that he could sit out the rest of the season because of the injury.

“Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing,” Kyrgios, a colourful but controversial character, wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon,” added the 27th-ranked firebrand.

Kyrgios, who appears to revel in being the enfant terrible of tennis, looked set to stroll to victory over lower-ranked Andreas Seppi on Wednesday.

But his game imploded and he went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, having led 4-1 in the first set and seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

Afterwards, he said that his right shoulder had been “clicking” and he had been unable to serve properly.